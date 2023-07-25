Bolden secures historic win for the Philippines at FIFA Women's World Cup

The Philippines secured a first win at the FIFA Women's World Cup by stunning co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

A 24th minute strike from Sarina Bolden was enough for the Filipinas, who are one of the eight teams making their World Cup debut.

The result is a dent in New Zealand's path to the knockout rounds, after the Football Ferns made a dream start by beating Norway in the tournament opener.

After Bolden's header, New Zealand had one from Jacqui Hand in the second half ruled out by VAR.

The co-hosts pushed until the end, with an effort from Grace Jale in the dying moments saved spectacularly by Olivia McDaniel to secure a famous win.

"It’s still pretty raw at the moment," New Zealand defender Katie Bowen said.

"It's massively disappointing.

"I felt we had chances and most of the possession, but we weren’t clinical enough and they wanted it more than us."

Earlier in the day, Colombia secured a 2-0 win over South Korea in Group H.

Two first half goals from Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo did the trick for the South Americans who bagged their second ever Women's World Cup win.

Usme scored from the spot in the 30th minute at the Sydney Football Stadium before Caicedo went on a mazy ruin nine minutes later to double the lead.

Caicedo, however, was lucky as Yoon Younggeul managed to touch the ball before it dipped and fell into the net.

In the last game of the day, Switzerland managed to hold Norway to a goalless draw to top Group A.

Norway was more offensive in the game, managing 15 shots to Switzerland’s eight.

However, both sides could not find the back of the net with Gaëlle Thalmann and her Norwegian counterpart Aurora Mikalsen bringing their A game to finish with a clean sheet.