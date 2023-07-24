Polls about support for Paris 2024 contradict each other on eve of one year to go until Olympics

Paris 2024 has released the results of a survey that shows there remains strong public support for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics after another poll suggested otherwise.

A new survey, conducted by digital market research agency Harris Interactive after being commissioned by Paris 2024, claimed that 72 per cent of respondents were in support of the staging of the Games.

It also claimed that the majority of those surveyed believe that the Games will be beneficial to France, with 59 per cent predicting it will boost the country’s image abroad.

According to the poll, 65 per cent believe that it show France as a tourist destination with the same number feeling it will generate economic activity.

The survey, based on a sample of 2,345 people aged 15 and over, found that 58 per cent of respondents felt that the Games would create a sense of pride in being French.

It was also discovered in the survey that 65 per cent would be likely to follow the Games live and 33 per cent said they would attend fan zones.

A survey by Odoxa has found that public support for the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris 2024 has dipped sharply in the past four months ©Odoxa

The release of the poll results came just hours after research company Odoxa published its latest survey that revealed that public support had nosedived in recent months and concerns had increased over the cost of the Games.

A graph shown by Odoxa demonstrates that support has dropped by 17 per cent to 59 per cent since September 2021 and plummeted by 10 per cent in the space of just four months.

The poll also revealed that 68 per cent of people surveyed were concerned about the cost of the Olympics and Paralympics.

It is estimated that Paris 2024’s operating budget for the Games will rise by 10 per cent to €4.4 billion (£3.8 billion/$4.5 billion), partly due to the impact of inflation.

Last month, the French Court of Auditors raised concerns over the planned level of expenditure for staging the Games after ruling that "many uncertainties and risk remain".

The survey also highlighted other areas of concern among the public with 65 per cent saying the environmental impact, 64 per cent pointing to transport and 63 per cent focusing on security.

Support for the holding of the Opening Ceremony along the River Seine has also dropped by five per cent to 56 per cent in the past four months, according to Odoxa.

A total of 1,005 people aged 18 and over, including 598 sports fans, responded to the survey on Paris 2024 that was conducted on July 20 and 21.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has recently insisted that the Games remain "on track" despite being hit by a spate of raids last month ©Getty Images

The results of the survey come a little over a month since Paris 2024 was hit by a series of raids by French authorities over suspicion of corruption.

Searches were carried out at the Paris 2024 headquarters on June 20 in a bid to find information that could corroborate suspicions of favouritism, conflict of interest and misuse of funds.

Solideo which is responsible for the Games' building works, and sports consulting agency Keneo were also raided by French anti-corruption authorities, as well as the homes of Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois and executive director of Games operations Edouard Donnelly.

It is part of an investigation into contracts awarded for the Games, opened in 2017 by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office and entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses.

Speaking last week, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet stressed that the Games remained "on track" and said he stood by all the decisions taken thus far.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are due to run from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics scheduled from August 28 to September 8.

To read the full results of the Paris 2024 survey click here.

To read the poll conducted by Odoxa click here.