Milan’s San Siro stadium, already due to host the Opening Ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, could also stage that year’s UEFA Champions League final.

The iconic home of Milan rivals AC and Inter has joined the bidding to stage one of the next two available finals, either in 2026 or 2027.

The Mayor of the city, Giuseppe Sala, is pushing hard for the earlier date.

Among the other contenders is the newly-built Puskas Arena in Budapest, which hosted last year’s Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

According to Italian news outlet Gazetta the San Siro - which hosted European Cup finals in 1965, 1970 and, following the introduction of the Champions League in 1992, in 2001 and 2016 - is likely to split hosting duties with its Budapest revival if both proposals remain viable by February next year.

The respective proposals will have to wait until next May to find out whether they have been successful when host stadiums for the Women's Champions League, Europa and Europa Conference League will also be decided.

Hampden Park is one of several stadia hoping to stage at least one of the games, along with the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

©Getty Images

Doubts remain over the future of the 80,000 capacity stadium, with a move to demolish it and build a new joint home for the two Milan teams now looking less likely, especially as AC Milan are talking about establishing an independent arena for themselves.

Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), has outlined the country's desire to stage the final, saying: “The decision to nominate Milan to host the Champions League final is in continuity with the FIGC's policy of opening our country more and more to Europe and enhancing the infrastructural assets for the big events.

“I heard [Milan] Mayor [Giuseppe] Sala, who said he was enthusiastic - we will work together to give Milan and Italy an extraordinary experience of entertainment and sharing, one of the most exciting that football can offer.”

Sala, meanwhile, said he "jumped for joy" when Gravina had called to ask if the city was interested in holding another Champions League final.

"There are two candidates, us and Budapest, for the two years of 2026 and 2027," he told Italian news agency ANSA.

"So one year should go to us.

"I told Gravina that I will no longer be mayor in 2027, so it would be better to get it for 2026."

©Getty Images

Wembley Stadium is due to host next year's final, while the 2025 final is vouchsafed for the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Apart from the San Siro Opening Ceremony, the Milan cluster for the 2026 Winter Olympics is also due to include speed skating at the Fiera Milano, ice hockey at the PalaItlaia Santa Guilia and Palatrussardi, and figure skating and short-track at the Mediolanum Forum, Assago.

There will additionally be a medal plaza and live site at the Piazza del Duomo - the city's main piazza.