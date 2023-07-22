The French Embassy in Ghana has pledged its support to a project aimed at creating new economic and professional opportunities in sport in the build-up to next year's delayed African Games.

The Solidarity Fund for Innovative Project is funded by the Embassy, which is set to work with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghanaian Ministry of Youth and Sports.

It seeks to research the role of sport in the Ghanaian economy, improve the integration of youth from diverse backgrounds, encourage gender equity and promote collaboration between sports bodies in Ghana and France.

The project was discussed at a meeting between officials from the Embassy, represented by Nada Mills and Marine Hayem, France's National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance and the NSA.

Ghana is set to host the African Games for the first time next year, and 14 of its athletes are set to take part in a one-month training camp in France ©Getty Images

It marks a further step of support from the French Embassy for Ghana's staging of the African Games.

Plans for a collaboration with Ghana Athletics to send 14 athletes to France for a one-month training camp to assist their preparations for Accra 2023 were revealed earlier this month.

The African Games were originally due to be held next month, but economic pressures and delays in preparations led to the multi-sport event being postponed until March 8 to 23 2024 while retaining the original Accra 2023 branding.

There have been calls for Ghana to pull out of staging the African Games altogether due to the economic crisis and huge price rises, but officials have insisted it remains worth hosting.