Gambia National Olympic Committee President Allen held up as an example of what women in sport can achieve

A five-day administration course for female coaches has been held by the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) with the aim of enhancing the participants administration and management skills.

A total of 20 coaches from a variety of sports took part in the event held at the GNOC headquarters in Bakau.

GNOC President Beatrice Allen, an honorary International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, claimed that at the end of the course participants would all go home with skills to better manage their sports and the athletes under their control.

"To course participants, being a leader entrusted with the wellbeing of others is not an easy task, we believe this training is one of the giant steps that can be taken as induction for you as well as to broaden your understanding to the values of the Olympic Movement and sports as a whole," she told delegates at the start of the event.

"Therefore, I encourage you to take the course seriously as it incorporates all the skills required for NOC stakeholders- athletes, coaches, and managers, among others."

The GNOC’s executive director Muhammed Janneh highlighted that gender equality, diversity and inclusion in sports is key on the IOC agenda.

The course to help develop female coaches is part of the Gambia National Olympic Committee's strategic plan ©GNOC

That had led to the GNOC focussing more of its training programme on targeting female sports administrators with the view to developing their sills.

"Building the capacities of female sports administrators will position the sport’s governing bodies to meet the complexity of the dynamic sports world and also close the gender gap by making sure that the minimum target of 30 per cent women representation in our sports is achieved as highlighted in the GNOC strategic plan," Janneh said.

Mahmoud Lamin Jawla, the deputy executive director of Gambia’s National Sports Council, described capacity building as critical to the country’s sports development and sustainability of structures.

He highlighted the achievements of Allen, a member of the IOC Women and Sport Commission and the first vice-president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, as an example of what can be achieved.

Jawla told participants on the course that they want to see women in sports develop.