The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has strengthened ties with its Sri Lankan, Pakistani, Turkmen, and Serbian counterparts by increasing its collaboration with the four.

The ROC's new Memorandum of Understanding with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Sri Lanka, that is set to be signed imminently, will see Russia organise training events for the Asian country's athletes.

Russia currently has a similar agreement in place with Eswatini whose boxers are currently training in Russia.

Maxwell de Silva, the secretary generalof the Sri Lankan NOC, thanked the ROC and President Stanislav Pozdnyakov for the cooperation and "the desire to preserve the integrity of the international Olympic Movement, despite unfavourable external factors", read an ROC statement.

The NOC of Pakistan has also met with the ROC to discuss an increase in cooperation.

Similarly to Sri Lanka, the Pakistani body would like for Russia to hold training events, competitions, and educational seminars for its athletes.

ROC secretary general Rodion Plitukhin stated that he would be happy to see a Pakistani delegation at next year's Children of Asia Games which is due to take place in Yakutsk next year.

The Master of Sport Administration programme could also see representatives of the Pakistani sports community study at the Russian International Olympic University.

The National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan is aiming for increased collaboration with the ROC to help develop its winter sports ©ROC

The Serbian NOC is another that could send delegates to the University as the ROC opens places up to foreign organisations.

Serbian basketballers recently took part in a training camp in Russia which Plitukhin claims will strengthen the relationship between the two NOCs.

Former world champion rower and now Olympic Committee of Serbia secretary general Đorđe Višacki then took the chance to express hope "for the speedy return of Russian athletes" in international competition.

Furthermore, the NOC of Turkmenistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ROC that once again sees Russia able to host training and educational events.

"For us, winter sports are a new direction," said Turkmenistan NOC secretary general Ata Akmammedov.

"Relatively recently, three ice arenas were built in Ashgabat, which makes it possible to develop hockey, figure skating, and short track.

"We have created an infrastructure, we have sports federations, as well as hockey clubs and youth schools.

"Given that these sports are well developed in Russia, it would be advisable to consider assistance in the training of coaching staff both on a short-term and long-term basis."