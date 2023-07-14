Kremlev shares confidence that IBA will be restored as governing body for Olympic boxing

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has insisted that "there is no doubt" that his organisation will reclaim its Olympic status during his address to European national governing bodies.

Kremlev attended an Extraordinary European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Congress in Istanbul where he delivered a speech to the 34 members nations that were represented.

His presence at the meeting comes at a time of crisis for the global governing body which has been expelled from the Olympic Movement and is facing a growing number of National Federation issuing their resignations.

The IBA was stripped of its recognition at last month’s Extraordinary International Olympic Committee (IOC) Congress after it was ruled that the body had failed to resolve issues with its finances, governance and the credibility of its competitions that had resulted in its suspension four years ago.

Kremlev has previously spoken of the IBA’s ambitions to seek to develop professional boxing following the IOC’s decision.

The Russian told the EUBC Congress that the organisation had not given up hope of governing the Olympic sport which has been confirmed for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

"I am thrilled that boxing retains its place in Olympic programme, and am convinced that the IBA will return its recognition, there is no doubt," said Kremlev.

"The Olympics are crucial to us since it is an event but fans are coming to watch the athletes, their techniques, and the beauty of the sport, not the sports officials.

"Despite the IOC’s extremely disappointing decision which does not reflect transparency and democracy, we are resolved to fix it.

"Adherence to our values, IBA Constitution and our independence is paramount.

"The IBA will continue to operate and promote boxing globally, ensuring that boxing remains untouched by unscrupulous politics."

The Serbian Boxing Federation has proposed that the EUBC "obliges to join only international sports organisations recognised by the International Olympic Committee" after the IBA was expelled from the Olympic Movement ©Getty Images

The decision to rid the IBA of its Olympic status paves the way for rival body World Boxing to take on the responsibility of governing boxing in the Olympic Games.

New Zealand has become the latest National Federation to join World Boxing, following Switzerland and the United States, while Argentina has also officially withdrawn from the IBA.

Serbian Boxing Federation President Nenad Borovcanin had called on the EUBC to address its Olympic future when presenting a seven-point declaration proposed at the continental governing body’s Congress.

Under the proposal, the EUBC "obliges to join only international sports organisations recognised by the International Olympic Committee".

It would also have "undertake all other measures initiated by the International Olympic Committee in order for boxing to preserve its status in the Olympic family and the international sports community".

The IBA has revealed that the EUBC unanimously agreed to amend its constitution with the addition of an Integrity Code.

According to the IBA, the EUBC has called on European National Federations to admit all athletes on "equal terms and rights without political aspects".

The Russian Boxing Federation has welcomed calls from the EUBC for members to "admit all athletes on equal terms and rights, without political aspects" ©IBA

The IBA caused controversy last October when it agreed to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags and for the two countries’ anthems to be played at events in contrary to the IOC’s recommendations.

Tatyana Kiriyenko, secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation, attended the Extraordinary EUBC Congress.

"The most important item on the agenda was the EUBC's approach to the selection of athletes," Kiriyenko told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"The European Boxing Confederation calls on all national European federations to admit all athletes on equal terms and rights, without political aspects.

"There should be no discrimination or collective punishment in sports.

"Sport should be autonomous and neutral in relation to politics."

Tatyana Kiriyenko, secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation, welcomed a call from the EUBC to allow boxers from her country and Belarus compete in international events, despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine ©RBF

During the meeting, Kremlev suggested the establishment of a "European Boxing Cup" with a prize fund of $1 million (£760,000/€890,000).

It was also proposed that the IBA would allocate $50,000 (£38,000/€44,500) to National Federations which would increase to $100,000 (£76,000/€89,000) the following year.

"All revenue we generate must be directed towards the boxers, who dedicate their existence to the sport," said Kremlev.

"Boxing is not a mere pastime for them, but their full-time vocation, deserving of proper compensation.

"To ascend to the pinnacle, we must relentlessly elevate our standards.

"Our actions should be a source of pride, not embarrassment.

"While challenges come and go, unity propels us forward. We must continue to provide our children with fair opportunities through boxing.

"To this end, I will persistently advocate our values."

Other items discussed at the Congress included the creation of a new EUBC office in Monte Carlo, which is expected to be opened in September, with its headquarters due to remain in place in Assisi in Italy.