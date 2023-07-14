Russia will not agree to compete in international competitions if its athletes are obliged to publicly condemn what it describes as the "special military operation" (SVO) in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has announced.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to confirm whether it will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as "neutrals" at Paris 2024, claiming it will decided “at the appropriate time”.

"Of course, we always hope to receive an invitation, we ourselves do not refuse anything and are very happy if our athletes are given the opportunity to compete," Chernyshenko, the President and chief executive of the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Sochi, told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"The question is in exchange for what?

"Of course, this does not suit us.

"To those humiliations that the Anglo-Saxons come up with when they say: 'Speak under a neutral flag and without an anthem,' they now add that you must publicly condemn our decision.

"Of course, with this we do not agree."

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has warned Russian athletes will submit to public condemnation of his country's invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Russian rowers have decided not to go to Bulgaria for the World Rowing Under-23 Championships - due to take place in Bulgarian city Plovdiv from July 19 to 23 - after refusing to sign the declaration of neutral athletes developed by World Rowing.

Chernyshenko noted that he saw no reason to challenge in the courts the legitimacy of imposing sanctions on Russian sports at the current moment, TASS reported.

"What's the point?" he said.

"Of course, we are everywhere, wherever possible, accumulating all the necessary documentation so that later time will judge us in court, and [documentation] could be presented."

In March, the IOC recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be allowed to participate in international competitions only as neutral athletes, and only those who have not publicly spoken out in support of the “special military operation” and are not associated with the armed forces or national security agencies.

"On Saturday (July 8), we received a negative response from the International Federation to our version of the obligation form, which must be signed by athletes, coaches and specialists travelling to the World Championships," Alexei Svirin, President of the Russian Rowing Federation (FGSR), said.

"On Sunday (July 9), the FGSR Presidium recommended that athletes not sign the declaration in the version proposed by World Rowing."

Russian athletes have refused to attend the World Rowing Under-23 Championships in Plovdiv later this month after objecting to publicly condemning their Government's "special military operation" in Ukraine ©FSGR

Svirin claimed there was widespread support for the position adopted by the FGSR.

"Athletes and coaches supported the position of our Federation," he said.

“A refusal to participate in the World Under-23 Championships was sent to the International Federation.

"Earlier, we proposed to World Rowing to make adjustments to the text of the obligation in order to adhere to the Olympic Charter and the integrity of sport.

"In particular, we advocate the exclusion from the declaration of items related to the attitude of athletes to the special military operation in Ukraine, since this is politics, not sport.

"On Saturday an answer was received that the form of obligation had previously been approved by the Executive Committee of the International Federation, and nothing can be corrected in it."

The senior World Rowing Championships, which are due take place from September 3 to 10 in Belgrade, will also offer Paris 2024 qualification places.

"As for our participation in this tournament, we are still working on this issue," Svirin added.

"The decision to participate in the World Championships will be made in August."