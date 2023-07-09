A list of projects have been identified following the completion of the LA 2028 Olympic Legacy Street Improvements Plan and are set to be implemented following a presentation to the city's Public Works Committee.

A total of $609,000 (£474,000/€555,000) was committed to the plan and saw staff perform walking audits of key streets in Downtown, Pico Union, Chinatown, University Park, and Exposition Park with the aim of detailing conditions.

It led to the list with schemes that are set to be prioritised based on ease of implementation, potential benefits to visitors during Los Angeles 2028, and their ability to provide permanent benefits to residents.

The ideas were grouped into three categories: systemic improvements, connectivity, and venue access.

For systemic improvements, upgrades to bus shelters, motorway underpasses, bike lane, shade structures, and pavement markings for bikeways were all recommended.

A key focus were the 47 underpasses within the project area which were found to have poor lighting, blocked pavements, and unwanted graffiti.

The report suggests making them more visually appealing and better to walk on by widening pavements, pedestrian-scale lighting, and community art.

Renovations to Los Angeles' underpasses are recommended to make the city more appealing during the Olympic and Paralympic Games ©City of Los Angeles

The connectivity aspect looks to add trees on the streets, bus stop amenities, and the bicycle facilities.

A two-way raised cycle path is also wanted for Flower Street while Figueroa Street could end up with an extension of existing bus lanes.

Finally, venue access recommendations include new crosswalks, wider pavements, and the addition of mobility hubs near transit stops.

The reports indicates that city staff will continue to work on high-priority projects and pursue additional funding.

Larger plans included revitalising Expo Square, the Broadway Streetscape master plan, implementing the Vermont BRT bus line, and an extension of complete street improvements along Jefferson Boulevard.

Los Angeles' last hosting of the Olympic Games, in 1984, was commended for its financial success as it is one of few editions that have generated a profit.

Its impact on youth sports in California is still felt today and there are hopes that 2028 can have a similar positive legacy for the city.