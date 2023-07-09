After Africa, America and Oceania, the Global Esports Federation (GEF) has added Europe to its regional Development Federations.

The Europe Esports Development Federation (EEDF) was launched following a successful European Games Esports Championships in Katowice.

The GEF hopes for a sustainable growth of esports in the continent and around the world with its latest initiative.

"The establishment of the Europe Esports Development Federation marks a significant step forward for European esports," EEDF President Andrzej Kraśnicki said.

"By developing national federations, organizations, and stakeholders, we aim to cultivate an environment that nurtures talent, promotes inclusivity, and drives the sustainable growth of esports throughout Europe."

Kraśnicki, who is a member of the European Olympic Committees Executive Committee, will be joined at EEDF by Chester King.

King, who is the GEF vice-president will have the same role at EEDF.

The first European Games Esports Championships took place on the sidelines of Kraków-Małopolska 2023 ©GEF

GEF Board member Aurelia Ruetsch of France and Turkish Esports federation chief Alper Afşin Özdemir are also named as vice-presidents.

Belgian Esports Federation vice-president Samy Bessi is the secretary general of EEDF.

"We believe that the Europe Esports Development Federation will play a pivotal role in strengthening the European esports landscape," GEF President Chris Chan said.

"This lineup of leaders has played a central role in our European portfolio - from the Commonwealth Esports Championships to the Istanbul 2022 Global Esports Games and the recent European Games Esports Championships 2023.

"The leadership team shares a dedication to creating a vibrant and globally connected esports ecosystem."

The Europe Esports Development Federation will serve as a catalyst for innovative collaboration and community-building within the European esports sphere. Through its strategic initiatives, the EEDF aims to empower athletes, support grassroots initiatives, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices.