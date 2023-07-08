Ukrainian fencers are set to boycott individual competitions at the upcoming World Championships that have athletes from Russia and Belarus taking part.

Ukrainian Fencing Federation President Mikhail Ilyashev stated that his athletes would not go head-to-head with opposition from the two countries.

However, Ukraine will still compete in team competitions as Russia and Belarus are not permitted to enter.

"Nothing has changed for us, our delegation will participate in the World Cup," said Ilyashev, as reported by Tribuna.

"And where athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete, Ukrainian fencers will not participate.

"Nothing has changed: as it was in previous competitions, it will continue to be so.

Mikhail Ilyashev states that the Ukrainian Fencing Federation's stance will not change in terms of participating alongside Russia and Belarus ©Ukrainian Fencing Federation

"We have a commission of athletes that considered this issue.

"There is a presidium of the Ukrainian Fencing Federation that considered it, there is Olga Harlan, who is a member of the Athletes' Commission, the Presidium of the Fencing Federation.

"We always communicate with her, she is aware of all the circumstances."

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) is following International Olympic Committee recommendations by banning teams from the two countries and allowing individual athletes to compete as neutrals.

The Championships are set to take place in Milan from July 22 to 25 with competitions set to take place in sabre, épée, and foil disciplines.

"There is a clear position, an understanding that it is difficult for athletes to watch all this, but it is just as clear how they will go out, shake hands [with Russians and Belarusians]," Ilyashev continued.

Ukraine is set to compete in team events in Milan as both Russia and Belarus are banned from doing so ©Getty Images

"And in fencing, shaking hands after the end of the fight is a prerequisite, there is no choice."

Last month, Ilyashev made two proposals to the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) that were passed at the body's Congress in Kraków.

Writing to EFC President Girogio Scarso and secretary general Jacek Slupski, he suggested that all Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials, and coaches should be banned from EFC competitions.

A suspension of Russian and Belarusians from the EFC Executive Committee and the organisation's Commissions were recommended.

The proposals were passed with 23 votes for and 10 against from the 43 member federations.