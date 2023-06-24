The Pirelli Tower in Milan was lit up with the message "Let’s Move" as the hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympics marked Olympic Day.

Standing at 127 metres high, the 32-storey skyscraper, also known as the Pirellone, is one of the tallest buildings in Italy.

Milan Cortina 2026 described the "Let’s Move" display as a "powerful message" and provided an "injection of Olympic energy" into the Italian city.

The International Olympic Committee and World Health Organization have launched the scheme with the aim of encouraging more healthy lifestyles.

People have been urged to include 30 minutes of exercise in their day with the help of a digital invitation.

Let's Move events were held in 150 countries across five continents to celebrate Olympic Day - marked every year on June 23 in honour of Pierre de Coubertin who founded the Olympic Movement on this day in 1894 in Paris.





Italian Olympic athletes took part in a series of activities in social media, while Milan Cortina 2026 officials marked Olympic Day by walking from the headquarters of the Organising Committee passed Milan’s iconic landmarks.

Alpine skier Elena Curtoni put on a 30-minute live training session on the Milan Cortina 2026 Instagram channel.

Olympic figure skating bronze medallist Carolina Kostner also demonstrated typical exercises in her training routine, while freestyle skier Silvia Bertagna also shared tips and exercises for everyone to keep active.

"Not having enough time in the day is one of the most common excuses," a statement from Milan Cortina 2026 read.

"At the same time, starting with 30 minutes of movement a day, working your way up to 60 minutes, guarantees significant benefits for the health of the heart, body and mind.

"Physical activity can help prevent or manage certain diseases, reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and ensure healthy growth and development in young people."

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held from February 6 to 22, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.