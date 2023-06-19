Medals for the 2022 Asian Games, re-arranged from last year, have been unveiled ©Hangzhou 2022

Medals for this year's re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou have been released as the Organising Committee marks less than 100 days to go until the Opening Ceremony.

The medals have been named Shan Shui and join mascots Concong, Chenchen, and Lianlian as emblems of the Games, due to take place between September 23 and October 8 in the Chinese city. 

They feature the ceremonial jade Cong from the Liangzhu culture as well as geographical elements of Hangzhou, the capital and most populous city of Zhejiang.

The Hangzhou 2022 medals feature geographical elements of the host city and have been named Shan Shui ©Hangzhou 2022
"This square jade, integrated with a round medal, is truly unique and highly recognisable," a Hangzhou 2022 statement said.

"By using protruding lines, the picture scroll of Hangzhou is outlined on the front side of the medal with misty hills on three sides and the city on one side, a rippling lake, and undulating mountains beyond.

"The back side is shaped like a square seal, which means the athletes leave a beautiful mark on the Hangzhou Asian Games.

"Shan Shui expresses the temperament of Hangzhou as the capital of ecological civilisation, with natural landscape, clear water and green hills, creating invaluable assets."

The medals will be made by embossing, milling, trimming and polishing while the ribbons will be hand-stitched. 

A bridge-shaped buckle also features at the top of the ribbon and is aimed at highlighting the Jiangnan characteristics of the host city.

The Asian Games Flame was also lit in the Liangzhu ancient city to mark the countdown for the event, scheduled to run from September 23 to October 8.

It was then later displayed at the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu City Park in Hangzhou.

The Games were due to take place last year but were postponed by 12 months due to the strict COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the Chinese Government. 