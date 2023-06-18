Shriver claims Russia absence "heartbreaking" but "dwarfed by the magnitude of the war"

Special Olympics International (SOI) chairman Timothy Shriver has described the non-participation of Russia and Belarus here as "heartbreaking" but "dwarfed by the magnitude of the war" in Ukraine.

A total of 187 nations have sent teams to Special Olympics World Games in Germany's capital, but Russian and Belarusian athletes are not competing in any capacity.

Travel restrictions remain in place in much of Europe to and from both countries because of the war in Ukraine.

American official Shriver, the son of Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver and nephew of former United States President John F. Kennedy, insisted the final decision on Russia and Belarus' non-participation was not taken by SOI but offered his perspective.

"It wasn't our decision," Shriver told insidethegames.

"It's a heartbreaking decision.

"War is a tragedy of extraordinary and mind-boggling proportions.

"This is a place of peace, this is a place that teaches peace, we believe in welcoming, respecting and treating people with dignity no matter their background, culture, religion, race or colour.

"War is the opposite of that - the conviction that we should kill people.

"It's a huge, heartbreaking tragedy not to have our athletes from Russia and Belarus here, but it is dwarfed by the magnitude of the war and only matched by our resolve that we contribute in our own small way to try and end it."

Ukraine's team of 20 athletes was warmly received at the Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Ukraine's team of 20 athletes received a loud ovation at last night's Opening Ceremony at the Olympiastadion.

The Special Olympics Winter World Games due to be held in Kazan earlier this year was one of the major sporting events cancelled in Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.

While Russian and Belarusian athletes are unable to compete at the Games in Berlin, an increasing number of sports organisations have followed the International Olympic Committee's updated recommendations allowing them to compete as individual neutrals provided they do not support the war and are not affiliated to the military.

Critics have argued this does not go far enough, and the Ukrainian Government has insisted the country will boycott events where Russian and Belarusian athletes are participating.

The Special Olympics World Games in Berlin are due to run until next Sunday (June 25).