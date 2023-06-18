Russian Wrestling Federation President says country should go to Paris 2024 in tanks

Russian Wrestling Federation President Mikhail Mamiashvili has said that the country's delegation should go to next year's Olympic Games in Paris in tanks if it is made to compete as a refugee team.

The possibility of Russia appearing with similar conditions to that of the Olympic Refugee Team has been considered as a way of facilitating their presence in the French capital.

The Team competes under the Olympic flag and has the Olympic hymn in place of a national anthem.

"I have no other comment on this, except that those who propose this should be sent to one place known to all," Mamiashvili said, as reported by R-Sport.

"If they want to see us at the 2024 Olympics as a refugee team, then we need to go to Paris in tanks.

"There is no other option."

Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov is one of many sporting figures like Mamiashvili that find competing under similar conditions to the refugee athletes inconceivable.

Zhukov served as ROC President from 2010 to 2018 and has previously stated that the Olympics without Russia would be inferior.

Mikhail Mamiashvili, second left, says Russia should go to Paris in tanks if the country's athletes compete under similar conditions to the Olympic Refugee Team ©Getty Images

"This is simply unacceptable," Zhukov, formerly First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"They will not be able to destroy Russian sports, it is simply impossible.

"Such demands and attempts can only be dictated by political pressure."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is yet to confirm how it will allow Russia and Belarus to compete at Paris 2024, if at all.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the organisation recommended an outright ban on all athletes from the two countries.

Then earlier this year, it was suggested that International Federations allow individual Russian and Belarusian athletes back to competition provided they do not support the war and are not affiliated with the military.

The decision was also received negatively in Russia and, if the country is allowed to compete in Paris, it could severely dent their medal chances.

More than 40 per cent of ROC medals at Tokyo 2020 came from athletes who are contracted to military organisations.