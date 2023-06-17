A 370-strong team has been announced by hosts Poland to compete at the upcoming European Games in Kraków-Małopolska.

The Polish Olympic Committee (POC) believes it is "probably the largest representation of our country" to participate in a multi-sport event.

A total of 182 female and 188 male athletes are set to represent Poland across 29 disciplines during Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

The team features many Olympic, world and European medallists as Poland bids to make home advantage count.

The Polish Athletics Association has registered the biggest team with 46 athletes set to compete in track and field.

Among those is reigning Olympic men’s hammer throw champion Wojciech Nowicki.

Malwina Kopron, a bronze medallist in the women’s hammer throw at Tokyo 2020, is also in the squad along with Natalia Kaczmarek and Karol Zalewski who were part of the Olympic gold-medal winning mixed 4x400 metres relay team in the Japanese capital.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Kamil Stoch is part of a strong Polish ski jumping team ©Getty Images

The second largest Polish team will be in canoeing with 29 athletes set to compete in the sprint and slalom events.

Poland will have high hopes of ski jumping success after selecting a team that includes the likes of Dawid Kubacki, Kamil Stoch and Piotr Żyła.

Stoch is a triple Olympic gold medallist, while Kubacki and Żyła have both been world champions.

Kubacki is also the reigning champion of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation Ski Jumping Summer Grand Prix.

POC President Radosław Piesiewicz is in charge of the Polish team, with secretary general Marek Pałus acting as deputy.

Poland have picked up 34 medals in the past two editions of the European Games.

They notched two golds, eight silvers and 10 bronzes at Baku 2015 before claiming three golds, one silver and 10 bronzes at Minsk 2019.