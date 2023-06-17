Former International University Sports Federation (FISU) secretary general Roch Campana has died at the age of 79.

Campana was FISU secretary general from 1979 to 2007.

He started his career at FISU as an Executive Committee member in 1973.

The FISU honorary member was part of the Belgian University Sports Federation for over 40 years, serving as the its President for more than 20 years.

"Roch Campana was not only a pioneer of FISU, for decades he was THE (sic) face of FISU," FISU Acting President Leonz Eder said.

"EC members came and went, commission members too, but Roch was the constant in a growing community within FISU.

"I remember not only countless meetings, which he led in a relatively relaxed manner, many evaluation visits, which he commented on with his own humour, cosy dinners with a glass of wine or fine whisky afterwards.

"Roch always told some exciting or funny anecdote, of which his repertoire was endlessly full."

Leonz Eder, left, and Éric Saintrond, right paid tribute to former FISU secretary general Roch Campana ©FISU

Campana worked for the Belgian Olympic Committee from 1971 to 2000.

He was a basketball player and has represented VG Ostende at national level.

Campana won the Belgian University Championship with the Université Libre de Bruxelles three times.

"When our friend Roch started his career at FISU, the secretariat was located in the basement of a sports center in Brussels, with the sole administrative support of a part-time volunteer secretary," FISU secretary general and chief executive Éric Saintrond said.

"The beginnings were a real challenge but, step by step, he set up the first professional structure in charge of the administration of FISU.

"In 1985, I joined FISU which, at that time, was composed of two people and the Secretary General.

"What a long way since the 80s."