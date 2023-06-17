Paris 2024 behind new tool to help sporting events reduce carbon footprint

Organisers of next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris have helped develop a new tool that looks to assess and reduce the carbon footprint of sporting events in France.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee has joined forces with the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) and the French Ministry of Sports to create the "Climate Coach for Events".

It is hoped that the free tool will encourage organisers of sporting events to look at decarbonisation initiatives.

Paris 2024 is looking to address climate change by pledging to halve the carbon footprint of the Games compared to previous editions.

"Organising a more responsible Olympic and Paralympic Games is an absolutely critical objective for Paris 2024," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"The Games act like a laboratory for developing solutions, as the Climate Coach for Events, that can be applied to all sporting events.

"We invite all those involved in sport to seize this opportunity, so that we can leave a legacy of a more socially and environmentally virtuous model."

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra believes the Climate Coach for Events will help organisers adapt their events in line with the Paris Agreement - a legally binding international treaty on climate change.

"Sport France is fully mobilised, under the leadership of the Ministry, to completely play its part in the shift to ecological sustainability," said Oudéa-Castéra.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has urged sporting event organisers to leave a legacy of a "more socially and environmentally virtuous model" ©Getty Images

"The Climate Coach for Events tool, developed by Paris 2024 with the CNOSF and the Ministry, will enable the carbon footprint of sporting events in France to be measured and reduced.

"With just over a year to go before the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will halve their carbon emissions compared with previous editions, Paris 2024 is leaving a legacy that will provide the best possible support for those involved in sport in their ecological transformation."

Catering, accommodation, travel, infrastructure and energy, sports equipment, logistics, site preparation, promotional items, digital material and waste are among the areas that are assessed by the Climate Coach for Events.

The tool is able to provide a breakdown to enable the organisers to identity the biggest sources of emissions before drawing up a customised programme of around 100 measures showing how they can reduce their event’s carbon footprint.

National Federations in basketball, golf, sport climbing, tennis and sailing were among those that got the opportunity to test the Climate Coach for Events in July 2022.

"We are proud to announce the launch of the Climate Coach for Events after a productive collaboration with Paris 2024, the French Ministry of Sport and Olympic and Paralympic Games and the French Agency for Ecological Transition," said outgoing CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques.

"This represents a concrete response to the will of the sporting movement to embark on their ecological transition.

"It was important to us that the tool should be free, user-friendly and accessible to all."