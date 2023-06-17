World Squash Federation President Zena Wooldridge has described cricket as a "formidable" rival in the race to secure a place on the sport programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Squash and cricket are on a shortlist of nine sports that are seeking to gain inclusion at Los Angeles 2028.

Final approval of the disciplines the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee chooses to include is expected to be made at the International Olympic Committee Session, scheduled to be held from October 15 to 17 in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Squash has never previously been part of the Olympics whereas cricket has not appeared at the Games since 1900.

Cricket's attraction in the Indian market is "something that is irresistible", according to World Squash Federation President Zena Wooldridge ©Getty Images

Wooldridge admits that cricket presents a big threat to their bid for Los Angeles 2028 due to the sport’s interest in India which is currently staging the Squash World Cup.

"India is such a massive attraction to any country, even the US where they don’t necessarily play cricket, the attraction of the Indian market is something that is irresistible," Wooldridge told Indian publication Sportstar.

"So, we know that cricket is going to be a formidable competitor in that race.

"Even though cricket is not widely played in the United States, the appeal of the Indian market, which has a massive interest in cricket, makes it a foe for the squash fraternity."

Squash and cricket are among nine sports aiming to get a place on the programme for Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

The other sports in contention to gain a place at Los Angeles 2028 are motorsport, karate, baseball-softball, lacrosse, breaking, kickboxing and flag football.

Squash has previously had unsuccessful bids to get into the Olympics but Wooldridge remains optimistic over the sport’s chances.

"Having squash won’t cost them anything in terms of courts because the sport will provide the glass courts and spectacular arenas, or we’ll put it into a theatre," added Wooldridge.

"So, the infrastructure is already there.

"I think we’ve got lots of allies in the US and they’re influential allies.

"And so, you know, I think we still stand quite a good chance."