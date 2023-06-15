The French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) will be rapidly expanding its operations as the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games draw ever closer, its President Dominique Laurent has said.

In 2023, the organisation has targeted collecting 12,000 samples, meaning it would join Britain and Germany as the only countries in Europe to go above the 10,000 mark in a year.

Three hundred more sample collectors will be needed as well as additional anti-doping educators.

The AFLD will also be working closely with the International Testing Agency which will run the anti-doping programme at Paris 2024.

This will include providing the majority of the doping control officers needed for the Games.

The organisation is due to work closely with the International Testing Agency ©Getty Images

A new laboratory in Orsay will see the number of its staff increase.

"We are approaching this period with a certain serenity, because we have dealt with all the topics to be dealt with before the Games," said Laurent, according to L'Equipe.

Laurent is due to leave her role next month after serving since 2017, meaning she will not be in the post for Paris 2024.

"The AFLD's 2022 activity report highlights that the agency is already fully committed to the preparation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games alongside sports institutions, in order to ensure a comprehensive and robust anti-doping programme," the AFLD said.