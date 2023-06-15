SOK and IOC to initiate next phase as Sweden looks to host 2030 Winter Olympics

The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) is set to advance to the next stage towards bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games following favourable results from the recent feasibility study.

The SOK initiated the study in February to determine whether the country had the capability and public support to host the event which is yet to see an ideal candidate.

The group in charge of the study has proposed to the SOK Steering Committee that it moves to step two which involves "ongoing dialogue" with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"Our preliminary study shows that Sweden has the opportunity, know-how and will to arrange the Winter Games in 2030," said SOK President Hans von Uthmann.

"I have informed the IOC that Sweden wants to proceed to step two of the process and the IOC has welcomed us to the next phase, which is ongoing dialogue."

The study proposed that the sports be categorised and all located in certain hubs.

Ice sports would take place in Stockholm, Nordic events in Falun, while snow sports would be held in Åre and Östersund.

For the Paralympics, it would be the same except for the Nordic events being moved to Östersund.

"A Paralympics and the Olympics in Sweden would strengthen both the sports movement and society in general throughout the country," said Swedish Paralympic Committee chair Åsa Llinares Norlin.

"Then it is obvious that we use the arenas that already exist and ensure that the Games are accessible to everyone."

The SOK claims that a Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games held in Sweden would be the most environmentally-friendly edition in history ©Getty Images

A key part of the SOK's vision for 2030 is to stage the most sustainable Games in history "setting a new standard for the future in terms of ecology, social aspects, and economics."

The study claimed that hosting in Sweden could reduce CO2 emissions by 80 to 90 per cent compared to the average rates of previous editions.

More than seven out of 10 Swedes surveyed felt that Sweden should apply for the hosting rights strictly on the basis that it can be done in a sustainable, democratic, and cost-effective manner.

The study was not able to determine an exact budget and as such that is a priority of the second stage of the process.

It identified a need to clearly confirm projected revenues through dialogue with the IOC and business community while costs need to be specified and ensured.

The SOK also states that further guarantees need to be put in place either through agreements or declarations of intent.

The study recommends that this is initiated immediately as it involves numerous parties including the state, regions, municipalities, and businesses that will be hugely time-consuming.

With the IOC's acceptance of Von Uthmann's request to proceed to the next phase discussions are set to begin in August.

Phase two is expected to run approximately until November before the final stage of "targeted dialogue" with the IOC.

Of those surveyed, 74 per cent of Swedes are in favour of the country hosting the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games ©SOK

The host will then be announced no later than the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 26 next year.

"We have done a good job so far and found the basic conditions to be able to deliver sustainable, democratic and cost-effective games," said Von Uthmann.

"Now, in the next phase, we will go even deeper into the details."

Sweden has won 24 gold medals at the Winter Olympics since appearing at the inaugural edition in 1924, making it the seventh most successful nation in the Games' history.

However, it is yet to stage the event and has endured eight failed bids including six consecutive losses for the 1984 to 2002 Games.

Its last disappointment came in 2019 as it missed out on the 2026 edition which went to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The 2030 Games represents Sweden's best chance in years due to the lack of suitable options available to the IOC.

Host in 1972 Sapporo was a long-time frontrunner until December of last year when officials decided to "discontinue [the bid] for some time" while investigating the Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal, although it still maintains that it would not be cancelled.

Vancouver was looking promising for some time as well before also falling due to a lack of Government support.

Salt Lake City remains on standby to host just in case, although both the IOC and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee would prefer it to stage the 2034 Games due to 2030's proximity with Los Angeles 2028.