Infront to take over Olympic broadcast rights in Central and South-East Asia from crisis-hit Dentsu

Infront Sports & Media AG has been awarded the exclusive broadcast rights to four editions of the Olympic Games in 22 countries in Asia - and is set to take over from Dentsu.

The Swiss sports marketing firm will serve as the media rightsholder for Central and South-East Asia between 2026 and 2032 after an award by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

This will cover the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Summer Games.

The 2030 Winter Olympics, which have yet to be allocated a host, and all Youth Olympic Games during this period will also be covered.

Dentsu is the current holder of the rights in Central and South-East Asia.

The Japanese company's deal has been in place since the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and is due to expire after Paris 2024.

But the firm has since become embroiled in the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandal, with the advertising giant accused of being involved in bid rigging for contracts linked to test events.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Osaka Prefecture have suspended the company from bidding for Government contracts and officials linked to the organisation have been indicted.

Milan-Cortina 2026 is part of the new broadcast deal ©Getty Images

Infront has added to its portfolio with the deal, as it already has the Olympic broadcast rights for Sub-Saharan Africa until Paris 2024, due to a partnership signed in 2019.

Its new arrangement will cover Afghanistan, Brunei, Cambodia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

"We look forward to working with Infront to ensure fans across the region have access to comprehensive Olympic coverage, through both digital and free-to-air television," said Anne-Sophie Voumard, the managing director for IOC television and marketing services.

Philippe Blatter, the President and chief executive of Infront, added: "We have worked with the IOC for several years now, and have illustrated our ability to bring the Olympic Games to broader audiences.

"We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with the Olympic Movement, and are greatly looking forward to bringing all the passion and positivity that the Games represent to sports fans across Asia."