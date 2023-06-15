Vanuatu Rugby League (VRL) has made a plea for sponsorship cash to ensure the country can compete in the nines competitions at this year's Pacific Games.

VRL is concerned it will not be able to send teams to the Games in the Solomon Islands as the Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) may need to make difficult funding decisions and leave some sports at home.

So'oletaua Motuliki, the secretary of VRL, said the organisation wanted a "plan B" to ensure they could travel if VASANOC opted to cut them.

"The budget, unfortunately, is not what was observed initially," she said to RNZ Pacific.

"Therefore, VRL is trying its very best to source other funders to get to the Pacific Games if VASANOC has to make the hard decision of who to cut, when and if the time comes.

"VRL does not want to leave this to the last minute.

Vanuatu could face some difficult funding decisions on what sports to send to the Pacific Games ©Getty Images

"We are facing some challenges with obtaining funds for our plan B to get to the Pacific Games.

"Our goal is to make it there."

Motuliki said 100 per cent of VRL's funding comes from local companies, individuals and fundraisers.

"We have been very fortunate to have received funding from our on-going partners for all our domestic competitions and development plans," she said.

Rugby league only launched in Vanuatu in 2011 and the sport is only played on two of the country's 13 main islands.

The Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands are due to run from November 19 to December 2.