World champions Kim Wun-woo and Jun Woong-tae have triumphed in the relay event at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup Final in Ankara.

The South Korean pair struck gold in the Turkish capital with a score of 1,359 after some dominant performances across the four disciplines.

They asserted themselves immediately in the fencing competition with 29 wins which translated to a leading 254 points.

Swimming then followed where they finished first once again, clocking in after 2min 0.39sec.

They missed out on top spot for the first time when riding came around but a second-place result of 90.06 points ensured they still extended their overall lead.

Crossing the laser run line in seventh, with a time of 13:18.41, did not hinder Kim and Jun's title challenge.

The duo added to their gold medal from last year's World Championships in Alexandria.

🏅 FINAL MEDAL TABLE🏅#PentathlonWorldCup 2023



🇰🇷 KOR 🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉

🇪🇬 EGY 🥇🥇🥇🥈🥉🥉🥉

🇭🇺 HUN🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉

🇬🇧 GBR 🥇🥇🥈🥉

🇱🇹 LTU 🥇🥇🥉

🇫🇷 FRA 🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉🥉

🇹🇷 TUR 🥇🥈

🇮🇹 ITA 🥇

🇲🇽 MEX 🥈🥈🥈🥈🥉🥉

🇩🇪 GER 🥈🥉

🇯🇵 JPN 🥈

🇨🇿 CZE 🥉🥉



👏 to all who competed 👏#ModernPentathlon pic.twitter.com/maSkGBllWH — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) June 4, 2023

France's Christopher Patte and Rebecca Castaudi sealed silver with 1,338 points to their name.

They picked up finishes of fourth, tenth, second, and third in fencing, swimming, riding, and laser run, respectively.

Balázs Szép and fellow Hungarian Blanka Bauer rounded out the top three on 1,332.

They overcame ninth and seventh-place results in the fencing and swimming with stunning late displays.

Coming first in both the riding and laser run saw the Hungarians surge into third place.

The result leaves South Korea top of the medals table with three golds, two silvers, and a bronze.

They finished level on golds with Egypt but an additional silver set them apart.