Kyrgyzstan is set to compete in a record 24 sports at this year’s re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou as they look to build on their performance at the last edition of the event five years ago.

Having only won three gold medals in their previous six appearances at the Asian Games since their debut at Hiroshima in 1994, the landlocked Central Asian country doubled their total at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

Kyrgyzstan is hoping to continue that momentum at the Games in Hangzhou, an event postponed by a year due to the tough COVID-19 restrictions in place in China last year.

Aibek Abdymomunov, director of Physical Culture and Sports Department of the Government of Kyrgyz Republic, revealed that they hope to take a team of over 200, including 180 athletes and nearly 50 coaches, doctors and press staff, to this year's Games due to take place between September 23 and October 8. 

"At the moment, accreditation is almost complete," he told a press conference in the country’s capital Bishkek.

"Taking into account the fact that the Asian Games is still three months away, the final list of athletes will be announced later.

"Preparations from our side are in full swing and the athletes will go through all the training camps."

Darya Maslova was one of three of Kyrgyzstan's three record-breaking Asian Games gold medallists at Jakarta Palembang 2018, winning the women's 10,000m ©Getty Images
In the 2018 Asian Games, Kyrgyzstan won a total of 20 medals, three gold, five silver and 12 gold.

The gold medal winners were Darya Maslova in the women’s 10,000 metres, Torokan Bagynbai uulu in the men’s 69 kilograms ju-jitsu and Aisuluu Tynybekova in the women’s 62kg freestyle wrestling.

The team at Hangzhou 2022 will be sponsored by one of the Asian Games partners - 361 sports apparel brand.

Du Dewen, China’s Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan, briefed local media on what they can expect when they arrive in her country.

"The beautiful city of Hangzhou is famous as a historical and cultural city of China and is one of the six ancient capitals of China," she said.

"Today, this ancient city has a new power, awarded the title of 'City of the Internet’'.

"Therefore, ‘Heart to Heart, @Future’ became the motto of the Asian Games in Hangzhou."

National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Mamytov helped hand out medals to finishers at the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run in Bishkek ©OCA
The announcement was held in conjunction with the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run at Ala Too Square in Bishkek, where Du helped give out medals to finishers.

Sadyr Mamytov, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, joined her to cheer on the 600 runners who completed a one kilometre course.

"Today’s fun run is a great success, and, thanks to all the excellent work of the Kyrgyzstan National Olympic Committee, we can see from the children’s smiling faces that they are happy and enjoyed the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run," said Du.