International Boxing Association (IBA) Board member Kristy Harris has launched a charity project aimed at providing equipment to remote and underprivileged boxing clubs.

The global initiative is set to collect boxing equipment from donors and distribute them to selected clubs around the world.

The Olympafrica Sports Center in Eswatini is set to be the first beneficiary of the project.

Harris, an IBA Women's Boxing World Championships bronze medallist at New Delhi 2018, said she hoped the initiative would give back to her sport.

"Boxing has given me so much in life, and I’m incredibly passionate about giving back to the sport and the community," the Australian, who was elected onto the IBA Board of Directors last year, commented.

"By providing much-needed equipment to disadvantaged clubs and schools, we not only create opportunities for aspiring boxers, but also unite the global boxing community."

Eswatini's IBA Board member Pearl Dlamini said Kristy Harris' project "will have a far-reaching impact" ©IBA

Eswatini's IBA Board member Pearl Dlamini expressed her belief Harris' project can help to develop boxing globally.

"The project reflects the true spirit of boxing - resilience, determination, and the ability to rise above challenges," Dlamini said.

"This initiative will have a far-reaching impact, empowering young talent and promoting the sport’s positive values."

The IBA said the project "is a contribution to global sustainability" and would demonstrate boxing's "potential to transcend borders and foster unity".