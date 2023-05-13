US President to host "College Athlete Day" at White House to celebrate NCAA champions

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are to host a special reception at the White House next month for some of the country’s university sport champions.

Several National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) men’s and women’s championship teams are to be invited to Washington D.C. to attend "College Athlete Day" on June 12, Sports Illustrated reported.

Biden has already invited NCAA men’s basketball champions University of Connecticut and the women’s winners Louisiana State University (LSU) to the White House on May 26 to celebrate their victories.

On "College Athletics Day", it is expected that dozens of championship-winning teams from a number of different sports and NCAA divisions are set to be hosted by the Bidens.

The NCAA annually holds 90 championships in 24 sports in three divisions.

Louisiana State University, winners of the NCAA women's basketball champions, have been invited to their own White House reception later this month ©Getty Images

The NCAA football national championship teams have traditionally always been invited to the White House to meet the US President.

But the University of Georgia this week announced they would not be able to attend the event on June 12.

They claimed in a statement that the date clashes with the team’s training schedule.

"The University of Georgia first received on 3 May an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on 12 June," the statement from the University’s athletic association said.

"Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.

"However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

NCAA football champions University of Georgia have announced they cannot attend the College Athlete Day in Washington D.C. on June 12 ©Getty Images

The last college football national champions to visit the White House were LSU after the 2019 season.

The next two champions, Alabama in 2020 and Georgia in 2021 did not visit the White House due to the COVID-19 pandemic.