Ahmed unsure if Boxing Scotland has boycotted World Championships in Tashkent

Scotland boxer Aqeel Ahmed, who is backed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) Financial Support Program (FSP) at the Men's World Boxing Championships here, has said that he is unsure if Boxing Scotland has boycotted the event.

"Obviously, a lot of countries have boycotted it," Ahmed said.

"But I don’t know if Scotland has boycotted it.

"I did not go against them. I went solo because of my age.

"I think it is a bit of a grey area for them."

However, the 30-year-old has said that he was not concerned about the repercussions of him participating in the event as he plans to retire after the World Championships in Tashkent.

In the minimum category, Ahmed defeated Hansel López of Guatemala 4-3 in the round of 32.

He then caused an upset by knocking out Belarusian World Championships bronze medallist Yauheni Karmilchyk 4-1 to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Alejandro Claro of Cuba.

"This will be my last tournament," Ahmed said.

"I am looking to hang my gloves after this and when the opportunity came, I decided to grab it.

"I have represented Scotland at Glasgow 2014 [Commonwealth Games] and Gold Coast 2018 and was also trying for Birmingham 2022 but I was injured.

"I got a shoulder injury and needed time to recover.

"After Birmingham, I looked for an opportunity and that’s when this came."

Devrim Goekduman from Germany, left, one of the athletes from boycotting nations supported by IBA, has exited the tournament ©IBA

According to the Scotsman, he was part of the GB Boxing set up in 2018.

GB Boxing has boycotted the event but there is no clarity over the participation of the National Federations from Britain.

While Ahmed admitted that it was difficult to not be supported by Boxing Scotland, support back home has encouraged him to do well.

"I was a boxer for GB Boxing in 2018.

"But I could not make the most of it because of injury and then COVID-19 happened.

"I was backed by IBA here and that’s what caused the dispute with Scotland.

"Maybe I could box in the future for IBA.

"I know everyone back home supports me.

"If you are younger, maybe I should have thought about it.

"But for me, I am at the end of my career and have nothing to lose now."

insidethegames has contacted Boxing Scotland for a comment.

IBA has supported five boxers - Youssef Lazar and Devrim Goekduman from Germany, Oliwier Szot of Poland and Swedes Adam Belalia and Adel Belalia - from boycotting nations at the World Championships here.

All of them have exited the tournament.