Crooks becomes first female and person of colour President at Canada Soccer

Charmaine Crooks has been elected as President of Canada Soccer and Project 8 has been unanimously chosen as the country's new professional league in what has been labelled as a "landmark day" for the organisation.

Canada Soccer's 103rd Annual Meeting of the Members saw Crooks named as the 36th President, becoming the first woman and first person of colour to hold the position in the governing body's 111-year history.

"We are excited for the opportunity to bring unity to Canadian soccer so that we can continue to grow the game, build on the success of our national teams, and maximise the potential of the professional game in both women's and men's soccer," said Crooks.

"We have brought a fresh vision to how we can listen and collaborate and have already begun to do the work with all of our members and partners to build better pathways for players, coaches, referees, administrators and volunteers from the grassroots through to the professional game to the benefit of sport in Canada."

Crooks is an Olympic silver medallist after being part of Canada's runners-up in the Los Angeles 1984 4x100 metres relay.

She fared better in the discipline at the Commonwealth Games, winning gold at both Brisbane 1982 and Edinburgh 1986.

The 60-year-old replaces Nick Bontis who stepped down in order to achieve peace between Canada's men's and women's teams.

The move followed a letter from provincial and territorial leaders asking for his resignation due to pay disputes.

Crooks has inherited a difficult job.

While both the senior national teams have rebelled, on Thursday (May 11), she is expected to appear on Parliament Hill before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.

Canada's Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge has suggested that the football governing body might be investigated and raised the prospect of auditing the organisation's finances.

Alongside Crooks, there were several new recruits.

Paul-Claude Bérubé was appointed as vice-president, Orest Knowalchuk has become director of Alberta and Northwest Territories, Don Story took the position for Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Nunavut while Dino Rossi will be director of Ontario.

Kelly Brown and Dominique Grégoire have also been enlisted as independent directors.

Project 8 has been officially approved as a Canada Soccer League and is led by former player Diana Matheson, who has 206 caps for the country, and her business partner Thomas Gilbert.

The league already has three teams ready in Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Calgary Foothills SC, and AFC Toronto.

It has become a voting member and is due to be the focus of a Canada Soccer Board meeting held by November 30 of this year at the latest.

The special meeting will adopt a new voting structure "that provides equality of voting in men's and women's national leagues and a greater voice for our women's and men's national team players."