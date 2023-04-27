French men's football champions Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly applied to take over Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics main venue the Stade de France.

The 81,500-capacity venue is owned by the French State and managed by a consortium of construction giants Bouygues Bâtiment and Vinci, but their contract is set to expire in July 2025.

The French Government is seeking applications to buy or manage the Stade de France, and according to French media reports PSG was expected to express its interest in purchasing the venue prior to today's deadline.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that PSG's plans should they acquire the Stade de France would include bringing the stands closer to the pitch, leading to a reduction in capacity to 70,000.

However, an unnamed PSG club source told AFP that staying at its current Parc des Princes home remained the club's "plan number one, two and three, and buying the Stade de France is number four".

PSG are 10 years into a 30-year tenancy at the 47,929-capacity Parc des Princes, due to host football matches at Paris 2024, but owners Qatar Sports Investments have expansion plans which would require the club to purchase the stadium.

Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo told state-owned Radio France Internationale that the city had "opened the door to the possibility of selling the stadium to our club", but described its €38 million (£33.5 million/$41.8 million) offer as "ridiculous".

She added that she did not expect PSG to leave the Parc des Princes.

Staying at the Parc des Princes is viewed as PSG's preference over a move to the Stade de France ©Getty Images

The Stade de France is reportedly valued at around €600 million (£530 million/$661 million).

The French Government is expected to evaluate all applications to select the most feasible candidates for a final round of bidding in June, before decisions are taken in October or November.

Football's global governing body FIFA denied interest in the Stade de France, after its President Gianni Infantino reportedly met French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year.

Athletics and rugby sevens are due to be held at the Stade de France at next year's Olympics, and Para athletics at the Paralympics.

An athletics track needs to be installed for Paris 2024 which would reduce the capacity to 77,083.

Since opening in 1998, the Stade de France held the men's 1998 FIFA World Cup, 2016 UEFA European Championship and 2007 Rugby World Cup finals, as well as the 2003 World Athletics Championships.

It stepped in to replace Saint Petersburg as host of last year's UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, a match it held for the third time, but that was overshadowed by the shambolic handling of the occasion by the French authorities and police.

A 2019 Senate Finance Committee briefing report found that the cost to the public of operating the stadium since construction began in 1995 could exceed €1 billion (£883 million/$1.1 billion) after Paris 2024.