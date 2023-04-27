The International Boxing Association (IBA) has claimed yesterday's resignation of membership by USA Boxing to join rival governing body World Boxing will "hurt all their affiliates who will now not be able to take part in IBA’s or affiliated member competitions".

It confirmed that all USA Boxing members including boxers, officials and coaches are "prohibited from having any relationship with IBA and from participating in any of its, or any affiliated member competitions".

USA Boxing was the first national governing body to quit the IBA since the formation of World Boxing earlier this month.

Founders of World Boxing claim it has been established with a view to keeping "boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement", following a protracted feud between the IBA under its Russian President Umar Kremlev and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which has put the sport's place at the Los Angeles 2028 Games in doubt.

The IBA has described World Boxing as a "rogue organisation" and part of a "divide and conquer rhetoric", and filed a complaint to the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit against individuals and entities involved.

It has acknowledged USA Boxing's resignation, and claimed it would damage the interest of American athletes.

A battle has ensued over boxing's place at the Olympic Games from Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

"With this decision, the National Federation and all its members, including officials, coaches, and boxers, are prohibited from having any relationship with IBA and from participating in any of its, or any affiliated member competitions as enshrined in the IBA Constitution and IBA technical and competition rules," the IBA said.

"The above-mentioned is an automatic mechanism triggered by the resignation email of USA Boxing received by the IBA yesterday.

"Not only did the USA Boxing’s decision hurt all their affiliates who will now not be able to take part in IBA’s or affiliated member competitions, but it also deprives the boxing community as a whole from competing together and increasing the level of the talent within the boxing family."

The IBA added it "remains committed to protecting the organization (sic) and its member National Federations from any harm caused by individuals or entities within or outside of the IBA boxing family".

Formerly AIBA, the IBA has been suspended by the IOC since 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance, and relations have slumped further since Kremlev's controversial re-election last year.

An IOC Boxing Task Force handled the sport at Tokyo 2020 with a similar plan in place for Paris 2024, although that is not guaranteed due to a row over technical officials.

Boxing remains off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

USA Boxing was the first national governing body to pull out of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi last month, for which executive director Mike McAtee is one of five individuals being investigated by the BIIU over a possible ethics breach.

Its President Tyson Lee is a member of World Boxing's Interim Executive Board, which also includes former IBA Presidential hopeful Boris van der Vorst of The Netherlands.