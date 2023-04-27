Russia may consider Asia switch if UEFA position "does not change", says Sorokin

Russia's former FIFA Council member Alexei Sorokin believes the "issue of moving to Asia has not yet disappeared" as talks continue with UEFA over the country’s reinstatement.

UEFA and FIFA ruled in February last year to suspend all Russian clubs and national teams from their competition in response to the war in Ukraine.

The decision led to their exclusion from qualification playoffs for last year's World Cup in Qatar and the Women's European Championship in England.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has since been considering transferring its affiliation from UEFA to the Asian Football Confederation.

That proposal appeared to have been shelved when a working group was created to discuss a return to UEFA competitions.

However, Sorokin, who was a FIFA Council member until 2021 and director general of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, claims that the RFU may look at a move to the AFC if UEFA's position "does not change".

"For my part, I can only confirm that work is underway on a detailed discussion with UEFA - participation in which specific competitions we will be allowed to participate in," Sorokin told Russian newspaper Sport-Express.

"We hope for a more constructive and dynamic position of our European colleagues.

The Russian Football Union is in talks with UEFA over the reinstatement of teams from the country in its competition ©Getty Images

"The story on their part is not developing very quickly, let's say.

"We understand that this is a difficult issue for them, but we would like more.

"I personally believe that the issue of moving to Asia has not yet disappeared.

"It is quite possible to return to its discussion if it is clear that the current state of affairs will continue for a long time and that the position of UEFA does not change or changes very slowly.

"So much so that these positive changes can ignore."

Russia’s men’s national team have played five friendly matches against teams from Asia since the invasion of Ukraine.

They were due to play in the inaugural Central Asian Football Association Championship, which is due to be held in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in June.

But those plans were scrapped after the RFU announced its withdrawal from the event earlier this month.

"We are negotiating with UEFA about the restoration, removal of bans, negotiations are difficult, these are long conversations that go on all the time," said RFU secretary general Maxim Mitrofanov at the time of the announcement.

"UEFA does not want the RFU to leave, and the RFU does not want to leave."