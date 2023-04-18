President of the Lithuanian Boxing Federation (LBF) Darius Šaluga has claimed the newly-formed governing body World Boxing is "very welcome" but is not yet committing to joining up.

World Boxing emerged earlier this month with the aim of securing the sport's future in the Olympic Games as the feud between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Boxing Association (IBA) continues.

The LBF was the first of a number of National Federations to announce it was boycotting the IBA’s World Championships due to the participation of Russian and Belarusian boxers.

The decision cost Gabrielė Stonkutė the opportunity to defend the light heavyweight title she had won at last year's World Championships in Istanbul.

But Šaluga remained cautious about the prospects of his organisation signing up with World Boxing, whose interim Executive Board currently includes representatives from Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States.

Lithuania's decision to boycott last month's IBA Women's World Championships in New Delhi meant Lithuania's Gabrielė Stonkutė, right, was unable to defend the light heavyweight title she won last year ©LBF

"It is too early to say Lithuania's position, because the new organisation so far raises more questions than answers," Šaluga told Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

"Other than the public statements we follow, we don't know the exact list or the invitations yet.

"We are just waiting, watching and following, ready to work and cooperate.

"We will make decisions when we have the exact things.

"We have nothing to base our position on.

"There will be various questions, many things are limited by the sports law, the descriptions of the Ministry, the documentation of the sports agency.

"We will not make a decision in the simple way, it will be necessary to consult with the institutions, assess how it might look legally and then make decisions."

Lithuanian Boxing President Darius Šaluga, centre, supports the creation of World Boxing but is cautious about joining it at the moment ©LBF

Šaluga said that World Boxing's first aim must be to seek IOC recognition, without which it could not thrive.

Despite insisting that it is "not in a fight with the IBA", World Boxing is directly rivalling the organisation which has long been boxing's main governing body.

The IBA, run by Russian Umar Kremlev, is caught up in a long-running dispute with the IOC which has expressed grave concerns over its governance.

A key worry of the IOC is around the IBA's finances as the majority of its funding is provided by Russian state-run energy giant Gazprom.

The IOC is set to manage the sport at Paris 2024 for the second consecutive Olympic Games, and there are now concerns over boxing’s inclusion at Los Angeles 2028, where it has failed to be included in the initial programme.

"The initiative is very welcome as the fate of IBA is twofold," Šaluga said.

“Only because of the governing bodies, which completely ignore the recommendations of the IOC, and a large part of the community, which is against the aggressor countries, the decisions are being bulldozed.

"It is clear that when a new organisation appears, if there is funding and strong players, it would be an alternative and an opportunity to avoid the exclusion of boxing from the Olympic Games.

"This would at least force the IBA to surrender, and it would be a real hope for the countries that do not support the aggressors."