Japan planning to bid for Rugby World Cups in 2035 and 2037

The Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) has announced plans to bid for the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup in 2035 and 2037 respectively.

Kensuke Iwabuchi, chairman of the JRFU, has revealed that World Rugby has been informed of Japan’s intent to stage the two tournaments.

The plans reported in Japanese press agency Kyodo News come as part of the JRFU’s mid-term and long-term strategies.

The two editions the JRFU is interested in staging are the next two available to bid for after World Rugby announced five hosts last year.

England is due to hold the 2025 women’s tournament before Australia stages the men’s and women’s events in 2027 and 2029 and the United States does the same in 2031 and 2033.

Japan reached the quarter-finals when they hosted the men's Rugby World Cup in 2019 ©Getty Images

"We've informed them [World Rugby] that we are aiming to host then [2035 and 2037], and we will go forward looking at when the conditions will allow us to really stage it," Iwabuchi told Kyodo News.

"When we do host it, we want to be number one in the world."

Japan staged the Rugby World Cup for the first time when it held to the men’s tournament in 2019 which saw the hosts make the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions South Africa.

They will hope to improve on that showing when they compete in this year’s men’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Japan's women have been set the target of winning an Olympic gold medal at the Games in 2048 ©Getty Images

The JRFU Board has also unveiled plans to give bonuses to players depending on the team’s performance at the Rugby World Cup, win women’s rugby sevens gold at the 2048 Olympics and double female participation to 10,000 by 2050, according to Kyodo News.

It was announced that men’s and women’s players would pocket ¥5 million (£30,000/$37,300/€33,600) each if they won the tournament and earn ¥1 million (£6,000/$7,500/€6,700) if they reach the quarter-finals.