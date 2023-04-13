WTA to stage events in China again after lifting 16-month suspension imposed following Peng disappearance

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has lifted its suspension on China after 16 months meaning the country can now host events sanctioned by the governing body.

The WTA halted the operation of events in the country following Chinese player Peng Shuai's accusation of sexual assault against the Government's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli and her subsequent disappearance.

The body announced originally it had taken the decision out of concern for her safety but has now rescinded the decision after admitting that the ban was not forcing the Chinese to make any changes and it was harming the sport.

"After 16 months of suspended tennis competition in China and sustained efforts at achieving our original requests, the situation has shown no sign of changing," a WTA statement read.

"We have concluded we will never fully secure those goals, and it will be our players and tournaments who ultimately will be paying an extraordinary price for their sacrifices.

"For these reasons, the WTA is lifting its suspension of the operation of tournaments in the People’s Republic of China and will resume tournaments in China this September."

Peng Shuai's disappearance sparked international outcry but the WTA stated its stance was only hindering female players in the region ©Getty Images

Former women's doubles number one Peng has not been seen outside of China since making the accusations, although she was pictured regularly with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during last year's Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

In previous years, China had seen several tournaments played on the mainland, including the season ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

The WTA felt that the suspension forfeited its ability to provide women in the region with opportunities to further their professional careers.

The organisation has received assurances that WTA players and staff operating in China will be safe, while also being told that Peng is living happily with her family in Beijing.

"Peng cannot be forgotten through this process," the statement continued.

"It is important that our renewed engagement in China provides continued safety for Peng and all the women athletes who will benefit from our return to competition and the opportunities tennis provides.

"It is essential that women's voices must be heard when speaking out.

"The WTA will continue to advocate for Peng and the advancement of women around the world."

Peng Shuai has rarely been spotted in public since she accused a senior Chinese Government official of sexual assault, apart from at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Beijing with IOC President Thomas Bach ©Getty Images

Peng initially posted a 1,600-word essay on social media platform Weibo claiming that Zhang had repeatedly forced her into sex over a period of several years.

She was then not seen for several weeks before retracting the comments, claiming that her post was "an enormous misunderstanding" and that she was retiring from tennis.

Senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch Yaqiu Wang states that the WTA deserves credit for its initial stance.

She admitted, though, the new decision will be a "huge disappointment for the Chinese human rights community."

"International businesses need to work together to do the right thing. It’s hard to challenge the Chinese government alone, but if businesses band together to address China’s flouting of human rights, the power balance can shift," Wang said.