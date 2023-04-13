The University of St Andrews in Scotland has become the latest organisation to sign The Royal and Ancient’s (The R&A) Women in Golf Charter that aims to raise the number of women and girls participating in the sport.

The charter was launched in 2018 by The R&A which is based in St Andrews and governs the sport alongside the United States Golf Association.

More than 1,000 organisations have committed to the Charter over the past five years in a bid to break down barriers and create more opportunities for women and girls in golf.

The University of St Andrews offers a performance programme for scratch golfers and scholars as it looks to build on the rich golfing tradition in the Scottish town.

Ian Muir, director of golf at the University of St Andrews, claimed the signing of The R&A Women in Golf Charter was an "important step forward for gender equality" in golf ©University of St Andrews

By signing The R&A Women in Golf Charter, the university has pledged to create a more inclusive golf community and ensure gender balance.

The Charter has several key principles including promoting the recruitment, retention and progression of women in golf and ensuring more girls take up the sport.

The university said its commitment to the Charter was part of a wider effort to promote gender equality in sports and academia.

"The Women in Golf Charter is an important step forward for gender equality in golf, and the University of St Andrews’ commitment to the Charter is a significant contribution to this effort," said Ian Muir, director of golf at the University of St Andrews.

"By working together to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport, we can create a future where golf is truly open and accessible to all."