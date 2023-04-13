The Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) has revealed that the national team has been suspended by FIFA, preventing them from competing at the Asian qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

The suspension was due to Government interference in the FFSL elections on January 14, which is against the rules of FIFA.

The elections were for a new FFSL Executive Committee.

"Accordingly, we must inform you that the FSSL's men's national team is not currently eligible to participate in the Men's Olympic Football Tournament 2024 - Asian Qualifiers and the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 - Qualifiers," FIFA told the FFSL in a letter, as reported by the Colombo Gazette.

Sri Lanka have until May 11 to appeal the decision

The draw for the Asian Cup qualifiers is due to take place on May 25, which means that if Sri Lanka are not reinstated by May 11, then they will officially be removed.

The top three teams at the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup will gain qualification for Paris 2024.

The AFC Under-23 Asian Cup is due to take place in Qatar from April 15 to May 3 2024, while the football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to take place from July 24 to August 10, with football action beginning two days before the Opening Ceremony is set to be held.