The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) is set to restructure the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup, the governing body has announced following a task force meeting in Lausanne.

The new concept of the equestrian team series, which is still being developed, will be renamed to the Longines League of Nations, as it can differentiate the top series from all Nations Cups.

The prize money for competitions and incentives for organisers, athletes and National Federations were all under consideration for changes, as they increase rewards for under-25 athletes, grooms, chefs d’équipe and owners.

They will also be creating a new category of Official International Competition (CSIO), which will known as the FEI CSIO Series Event.

However, this change will not be expected to affect the calendar, but will be subject to rules meaning it cannot be held at the same time and on the same continent as CSIO5* events.

The equestrian team series will be renamed Longines League of Nations ©Getty Images

Ingmar De Vos, the FEI President, expressed how important these changes are in building a future for equestrian.

"We are so fortunate to have a wonderful and loyal partner in Longines, and this opportunity to develop a historic series which holds such a special place in the heart of the equestrian community," said De Vos.

"Longines’ understanding of the sport, the values and the significance of the series is remarkable, and we are ecstatic to have them by our side for this exciting new adventure.

"We set out to reinvent the series so that it would inspire and unite the equestrian community once again around top sport and the incredible sense of pride which goes hand in hand with the Nations Cup, and I believe together and through this intense consultation process, we have paved the way for a sustainable future for this iconic series.

"This is about a top series with top teams and top venues - the principle is simple but we believe really impactful.

A new category named the CSIO Series Event will be introduced ©Getty Images

"Of course, there is still a lot of work and details to fine tune, but we have the framework, and we have the strong support from the community, from the FEI Board, and from our top partner Longines.

"This was a good day for the sport."

The next steps for the transition would be the development of technical sport rules by the FEI Jumping Committee.

It will include qualification formulas to establish the top nations that will take part in the series, the competition formats and the launch of a bidding process to select the venues for the Series that will be open to all organisers.