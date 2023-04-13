The International Boxing Association (IBA) has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to cancel the Paris 2024 qualification status of the European Games 2023 boxing competition.

The IBA has claimed the event's status as an Olympic qualification event should be taken away because of the decision of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) to block Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the event.

Speaking on the eve of the EOC Flame of Peace Lighting Ceremony in Rome earlier this month, EOC President Spyros Capralos said it was "impossible" to accept the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the multi-sport event.

He added that "a decision had been taken some time ago that under the circumstances no Russian and Belarusian athletes would come to the European Games."

The IBA claims this contradicts recommendations from the IOC Executive Board, announced last month, that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to competition as neutrals, providing they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

"The IOC recognised a continental qualifier for Europe, which totally contradicts the IOC’s stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes, as these athletes are not able to compete at the European Games 2023 and will be denied the opportunity to qualify for Paris 2024," the IBA said in a statement issued this morning.

"For this reason, the European Games 2023 can no longer remain an IOC recognised qualifier for Paris 2024 and must be annulled to counteract the discriminatory actions taken by the EOC against the recommendations made at the last IOC Executive Board Meeting.

EOC President Spyros Capralos says it is "impossible" to accept the participation of Russians and Belarusians at Krakow 2023, with the IBA saying the event should lose its Paris 2024 qualification status as a result ©EOC

"The IBA reiterates its commitment to fair opportunities for all athletes regardless of their nationality and will stand for the rights of each of them.

"The athlete-first approach should prevail and there should be no place for politics in our sport, and IBA shows this with its actions."

The IOC is set to manage the boxing tournament for the second successive Olympic Games in Paris, because of its concerns surrounding the IBA’s governance.

The latest chapter in a long-running feud between the two organisations saw the IBA last month threaten legal action against the IOC after it invited competition officials to serve at qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024 and the Games itself.

The IOC warned in response that there would be "consequences" if the IBA went ahead with legal action.

The IBA’s call for the European Games boxing tournament to be stripped of Paris 2024 qualification status comes just hours before a group of National Federations are expected to confirm plans to announce a breakaway international governing body for the sport.

insidethegames has contacted the IOC and the EOC for a comment on the IBA’s call for the European Games 2023 boxing tournament to be stripped of its Paris 2024 qualification status.

More follows.