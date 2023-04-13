Soviet boxer Vysotsky, the only man to knock down Stevenson, dies aged 69

Soviet heavyweight boxer Igor Vysotksy, the only man to have stopped Cuba’s triple Olympic champion Teofilo Stevenson and to have defeated him twice, has died aged 69.

Vysotsky, who was Soviet champion in 1978 but never appeared in the Olympics, first fought Stevenson – who won gold at the Munich 1972, Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980 Games – in 1973 at his home tournament in Cuba, the Cordova Cardin, getting a 3-2 decision.

Stevenson's second loss to Vysotsky happened in April 1976 – and he won by a knockout in the third round.

Stevenson, who six weeks later would go on a run of knockouts at the Montreal Olympics, commented: "Nobody is invincible."

Cuba's triple Olympic heavyweight boxing champion Teofilo Stevenson pictured en route to his gold medal at Montreal in 1976 - the year he was knocked out by Soviet boxer Igor Vysotsky, whose death has been announced ©Getty Images

Vysotsky, who had also stopped America’s future World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Tony Tubbs in two rounds in 1976, was unable to compete at the Montreal Olympics after getting badly cut in a sparring session, something to which he was prone throughout a bold, hard-hitting career.

In June 1978 Muhammad Ali went on a ten-day visit to the Soviet Union and fought a number of exhibition rounds against Vysovsky.

While watching a recording of the bout Ali told commentator Howard Cosell:: "He hits real hard.”

Vysotksy finished his career with a 161-24 record.

While he was stopped with cuts, or sometimes beaten by a more technical fighter, he was never beaten by a knockout.

He had a reputation as a dedicated boxer who was a role model to many younger athletes.

He was known for training hard and taking every fight seriously.