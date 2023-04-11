The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) have announced the 14 host cities and 15 venues for the 2023 Gold Cup, which will be taking place in the United States and one city in Canada this summer.

The final is due to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.

The SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, as well as football and archery competition.

It is also due to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Victor Montagliani, the CONCACAF President and FIFA vice-president, spoke on the growth of the Gold Cup over the years.

"The CONCACAF Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region," said Montagliani.

"With each passing edition, this competition has reached new heights on and off the pitch and I am certain the 2023 tournament will deliver outstanding football, and capture the imagination of fans across our confederation and beyond.

"The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events.

"I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to CONCACAF, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport.

The venues for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup ©CONCACAF

"This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"I look forward with great anticipation to watching the Gold Cup prelims in June and enjoying compelling football involving all the Gold Cup teams right through to the final and crowning a champion in Los Angeles on July 16."

The Canadian city that will be hosting the Gold Cup will be Toronto, where matches will take place at the BMO Field.

The Qatar national team will be invited to participate for the second straight time, after their appearance in 2021, where they reached the semi-finals.

The SoFi Stadium will be the venue for the final ©Getty Images

Inviting a team outside the confederation to compete in the Gold Cup is a tradition for CONCACAF.

The United States will be looking for their second straight title on home soil and their eighth overall.

They defeated Mexico in extra-time 1-0 to claim the 2021 title.

The draw for the group stage is scheduled to occur on April 14 determining the four groups.

The United States are already locked in Group A, with Mexico in Group B, Costa Rica in Group C and Canada in Group D.

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is set to start on June 16.