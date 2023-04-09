BWF conducts studies that show badminton's value to improving participants health

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has commissioned two research studies, which concluded that the sport helps its participants achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Research conducted at the Gulf Medical University in the United Arab Emirates involved 80 participants with and without non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension, obesity and anxiety disorders.

The other study was conducted at the Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology, which looked at the benefits of badminton for 119 players.

Both studies showed promising results as the engagement of badminton helped their general health.

The first study involved 40 participants with non-communicable diseases and another group without.

They engaged in badminton three days a week for two months.

The BWF commissioned two research projects to show the value of badminton to a healthy lifestyle ©BWF

The results showed that there was a significant improvement in cardiovascular and many neuromuscular qualities within both groups, and particularly among those with non-communicable diseases.

It indicated that badminton is useful for older adults mentally and physically.

In the other study, the 119 players were assessed for physiological and physical traits such as body composition, balance, strength, flexibility, cardiorespiratory fitness and bone density,

Other measures such as cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension were also recorded.

This research determined that constantly playing badminton helps with mental and physical health as the blood pressure, body fat percentage, grip strength and many more parameters were all at a high level.