The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) has released the schedule for the rearranged 2022 IWBF World Championships, due to be held in Dubai this summer.

The competition is scheduled to take place from June 9 to 20, having been moved from November 2022, due to a clash with the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, when the Government of Dubai did not allow any other sporting events to happen at that time.

On the first day, the hosts United Arab Emirates are set to face Italy in Group A following the Opening Ceremony.

Defending champions Britain, who are in Group D, will face Iran in their first match on day two.

The men's group games are set to last for six days and will determine the the match-ups for the last 16, when teams can then advance to the quarter-finals, scheduled for June 16, with a win.

The 2022 IWBF World Championships competition schedule 📅 has been released!



2️⃣8️⃣ Teams – 1️⃣2️⃣ Days – 2️⃣🏆= Plenty of Action 🏀💪



The women's event, where Netherlands are defending champions, is set to start on June 10, with teams in the two groups of six competing for a spot in the quarter-finals, scheduled for June 17.

The semi-finals are due to be held on June 18 for both genders, while the medal games are set for June 20.

Charlie Bethel, the IWBF's competition chair, spoke of the excitement surrounding the release of the scheduling.

"The schedule announcement is an exciting point for the players, teams and fans all around the world on the road to the World Championships as they prepare for their pathway through the competition," said Bethel.

"We are looking forward to an exciting twelve days of competition that will showcase the sport to its fullest."