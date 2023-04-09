Swans announced as official supplier for 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester

Japanese swimming goggle brand Swans has been announced as a official supplier for this year's Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

The brand is owned by Yamamoto Kogaku, founded in 1911 and which have had a business relationship with World Para Swimming since 2017, supplying them with the blackened goggles for the visually impaired athletes in the classes S,SB and SM11.

Craig Nicholson, the head of World Para Swimming, expressed his appreciation towards Swans for supporting an event due to be held in Britain for the third time.

"Swans has a clear long-term commitment to Para Swimming and the technical expertise they bring has really contributed to the progression of our visually impaired athletes," he said.

"Their experience producing swimming goggles to create sport specific equipment and support the development of our sport continues to have an impact.

"It is great to have them as an official supplier for the World Championships."

The Manchester 2023 World Para Swimming Championships will take place in Britain for the third time ©Getty Images

Naoyuki Yamamoto, the President of Yamamoto Kogaku, also spoke on the partnership for the Championships due to take place at the Manchester Aquatics Centre between July 31 and August 6.

"We are very honoured that SWANS continues to be recognized as the official supplier of the prestigious Manchester 2023 Para Swimming World Championships," he said.

"In collaboration with the World Para Swimming community, we hope to contribute to the competition with products that utilize our technical expertise to provide a fair and comfortable competition environment."

Britain has previously staged the Para Swimming World Championships at Glasgow in 2016 and London in 2019.

At London 2019, there were 637 swimmers competing, from 77 countries, with 39 world records set.

Last year's Championships were held on Portuguese archipelago Madeira, with Italy finished top of the medals table with 27 gold, 24 silver and 13 bronze.