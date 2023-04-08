Pozdnyakov confident some IOC restrictions on Russian athletes will be eased before Paris 2024

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has revealed that he is confident that the strict conditions for athletes to be allowed to return to international competition, including Paris 2024, will be relaxed.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced last month that they recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be permitted to compete under a neutral flag as long as certain conditions were fulfilled.

This included not having publicly supported Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine or being contracted to the Russian or Belarusian militaries or national security agencies.

The restrictions have been widely criticised in Russia, but Pozdnyakov believes the IOC under its President Thomas Bach will loosen some of the restrictions.

IOC President Thomas Bach last month announced a series of recommendations that needed to be followed to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete internationally ©IOC

"This year was difficult, but, as practice has shown, it has united our entire Olympic family," Pozdnyakov, who himself has encouraged Russian athletes to fight in the war, told the country’s official state news agency TASS.

"Today, our opponents recognise that unfair sanctions need to be reviewed.

"Unfortunately, not everyone does this, but the process has begun, and it is irreversible.

"Undoubtedly, before the 2024 Games, the IOC will largely review the unfair and unacceptable conditions."

United World Wrestling, which last week was among the first International Federations to lift a ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus competing, has already revealed that it plans to raise with the IOC the issue of banning competitors with military connections.

If athletes linked to the military or security forces are ruled out, then several of Russia's top wrestlers will not be able to return.

It would be a similar situation in fencing, another sport where Russia are strong.

United World Wrestling are set to become the first International Federation to ask the IOC to soften its recommendations on which Russian athletes are allowed to return to competition ©Getty Images

Russian Swimming Federation President Vladimir Salnikov is also optimistic there may be a shift in policy by the IOC.

"I consider the conditions set unacceptable," Salnikov told TASS.

"There are certain expectations that the situation may change, so we will monitor the situation."