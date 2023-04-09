Artistic gymnast Ruby Pass has been announced as Commonwealth Games Australia’s Emerging Athlete of the Month.

The Australian junior international all-around champion for 2022 has transitioned seamlessly into senior competition, performing well across a range of disciplines this year in World Cup events.

She has so far earned a fourth place in floor, eighth place in balance beam and fifth place in uneven bars.

Pass, who said she was "proud to represent Australia", added: "As Doha was my first senior competition I was really nervous.

"However, at Baku my nerves had settled a little bit.

"Considering these were my first World Cups, I was happy with my results.

"However, there is room for improvement."

Having had the opportunity to compete at World Cups as both a junior and senior, Pass has ambitions to continue competing at the highest level, with her aim being to achieve these by consistently training as hard as possible and staying focused on her goals.

Artistic gymnast Ruby Pass, who says she is proud to represent Australia, has been named as an athlete to watch by Commonwealth Games Australia ©Commonwealth Games Australia





"This year the goal is to gain more experience at international competitions, hopefully get chosen to represent Australia at the World Championships and improve my routines in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games and Olympics," she said.

Inspired by Russian gymnast Aliya Mustafina, who won uneven bars Olympic titles in 2012 and 2016, Pass took up gymnastics as a child and has since moved states to further her career.

"Mum decided to put me in gymnastics at my local club in Shellharbour when I was six years old," she said.

"When I turned 10, I convinced my parents to move me to a better club in Sydney.

"This trip took at least three hours round to travel which we did six days a week.

"After training in Sydney for three years, I moved to Queensland to pursue my gymnastics journey further."

Pass added she was "excited and honoured" to win an award which recognised her commitment to her sport.

"It makes me want to work even harder to achieve my goals," she said.