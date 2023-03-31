RUSADA head Loginova insists IOC has no reason to distrust its efficiency

Veronika Loginova, director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has said the International Olympic Committee has no reason not to trust it.

Responding to comments at the Executive Board meeting by the IOC President Thomas Bach, who said yesterday he was "still concerned about the situation in the Russian anti-doping system", Loginova told Russia's official state news agency TASS: "Neither the IOC nor the international sports federations have reason to doubt the quality of our testing programme.

"All procedures are carried out in strict compliance with the requirements of international standards.

"We are in dialogue with International Federations on the issues of doping samples from Russian athletes.

"We provide the necessary assistance to international agencies that collect samples in the country.

"We are as open as possible in dialogue with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), on a regular basis we provide all the necessary information.

"Now we are absolutely independent in our operations.

RUSADA director general Veronika Loginova has insisted that the continuing concerns of IOC President Thomas Bach over the efficiency of its operation is not justified ©Getty Images

"To this end, all necessary measures have been taken, including provisions guaranteeing independence, enshrined in documents, regulating the activities of the agency."

Bach insisted that athletes from Russia who wish to compete in the international arena must be tested for doping on an individual basis because the anti-doping system in their country was still a matter of concern.

RUSADA is still deprived of the status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code following the revelations of a state-orchestrated doping regime in the wake of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

In March the head of WADA Witold Banka, said that "the independence of the anti-doping system in Russia remains very weak."

Bach added: "We are in a completely different situation, in the past the issue was about anti-doping, now it is about military actions and politics."

But asked in a media conference about how Russians can participate as neutrals in international competition, as the IOC wishes, Bach responded: "As I said, we, of course, are still concerned about the situation in the Russian anti-doping system, what the WADA has said, and in this sense we rely on them."

The IOC recommended on March 28 that all International Federations strongly consider including all athletes who become neutral in their Registered Testing Pools.

Bach believes that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be carefully tested for doping before admission to international competitions.

"It's not enough just general information [on drug testing], every individual athlete must be tested," he said.