Men's World Floorball Championship in 2022 described as "one of the most successful"

The 2022 Men's World Floorball Championship in Zurich and Winterthur was one of the most successful to date, according to an evaluation report.

According to Quantum Consultancy, the International Floorball Federation's (IFF) flagship event delivered a strong tourism and media return, created an enjoyable experience for fans and players and set new standards in sustainability practices.

With an attendance of 155,485, the event was the second most attended Championship on record after Prague in 2018.

A total of 19,588 out-of-town spectators came to Zurich and Winterthur to witness the tournament, generating €2.8 million (£2.4 million/$3 million) in tourism spending.

Accredited personnel contributed a further €700,000 (£615,000/$760,000) to the event in the Swiss cities.

The overall direct economic impact generated by the event amounted to €5.35 million (£4.7 million/$5.8 million), it is said.

Around 25,000 children took part in the event as part of the school programme, while the Mobiliar Street Floorball Tour engaged 1,500 people.

The "green goal" initiative of the Championship resulted in the halving of CO2 emissions in comparison with the 2018 tournament in Prague, the report claims.

This was achieved largely due to a wide range of sustainability projects run with event partners and sponsors, "setting new standards" for the event planning and delivery of future floorball competitions.

A report on the 2022 Men's World Floorball Championship showed that almost 20,000 visitors watched the event, generating €2.8 million in tourism spending ©Getty Images

Other key findings were that visitors contributed 14,494 bed nights in the host cities, and that 97 per cent of spectators and 98 per cent of players had a "positive experience" at the event.

Ninety-two per cent of Zurich and Winterthur residents who attended the tournament would like their cities to host another edition, it was found.

John Liljelund, the IFF secretary general, said: "We are very pleased with the event study, which gives us very useful tools to further develop the IFF flagship, the adult World Floorball Championships, to become even more spectator friendly and interesting for both media and sponsors."

Daniel Kasser, chief executive of the tournament in Switzerland, added: "We are very pleased with the output of this study, especially the high satisfaction of spectators and athletes.

"This means that we have succeeded in leaving a lasting and positive impression with the World Floorball Championship and in contributing to the development of floorball.

"We would also like to encourage all future organisers to invest in sustainability projects, because this investment only creates winners."