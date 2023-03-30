IOC speeds up three athlete nationality changes in time for Paris 2024

Changes of nationality for three athletes inside the normal waiting period have been approved by the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board, in time for them to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Board granted the requested exemptions to the three-year waiting period, with the prior agreement from the International Federations and National Olympic Committees concerned.

This is in accordance with BLR 2 to Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter.

Triathlete Jeanne Lehair is transferring from France to Luxembourg, for whom she has been competing since 2021.

Shooter Jack Fairclough is switching from Britain to Ireland ©Getty Images

The 30-year-old has won several European Cup stages and was in the French team that won the world mixed relay title in 2015.

BMX cyclist Francesca Cingolani is switching from Argentina to Italy.

The 20-year-old won the European under-23 title in Verona on March 19.

Men's skeet shooter Jack Fairclough is changing from Great Britain to Ireland.

The 26-year-old, a multiple national champion, finished fifth at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in the men's skeet.

He also took silver at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships.