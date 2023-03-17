The International World Games Association (IWGA) held a media workshop focused on public relations for the Chengdu 2025 World Games.

Around 60 media officers from the IWGA member federations were in attendance at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, while 20 of them attended the event online.

The focus of the event included developing strategies to gain attention across the globe as well as promoting and publicising the sports that will be played at the The World Games.

Joachim Gossow, the chief executive of IWGA, welcomed the audience to the two-day programme, where he emphasised how crucial the use of social media is and the opportunity to involve athletes much more.

IOC social media localisation manager Patrick Medley-Browne talked about the experiences he had at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, while also informing the audience how they can succeed in social media.

Chengdu 2025 will be the 12th edition of the World Games ©IWGA

Chris Wells from World Archery and Valentin Weber of the International Fistball Association, shared how their federations are able to effectively reach their fans through social media platforms.

Weber also gave feedback on the workshops and how crucial they were.

"The presentations and discussions were very informative and right to the point," said Weber.

"But what was almost more important for us was that we were able to exchange ideas and compare experiences with media officers from the other federations."

Julian Gornall-Thode, general manager of the Lausanne Office of the Shankai Company, spoke on the methods used in China to operate the social networks, giving the do's and don'ts based on their experience.

International Sports Broadcasting (ISB), which is the IWGA host broadcaster based in Madrid, Spain, had their representatives Ursula Romero and David Taunton give a sneak peek on what the platform would look like as they prepare for the event.

The 2025 World Games is scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China, from August 7 to 17.